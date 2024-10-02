Rangers star returns and debutant called up

Scot Gemmill has named his Scotland Under-21 squad for two pivotal fixtures as the bid to qualify for a first European Championships in 28 years reaches a critical point.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scotland’s next generation of emerging players are potentially just two games away from booking their place in the tournament which will take place in Slovakia next June.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The race for Euro 2025 qualification is finely poised with Gemmil's side currently sitting second in Group B, ahead of third-placed Belgium on goal difference, with the two nations set to go head-to-head at Tynecastle Park on Friday. Following that game, Scotland make the long journey to Almaty to as their Group B campaign concludes away to Kazakhstan.

With second place in the group guaranteeing a place in the play-offs, avoiding defeat to Belgium and beating Kazakhstan would keep Scotland's qualification hopes alive. Two victories could even open the door to automatic qualification as one of the three best-placed group runners-up will join the group winners in the tournament.

Scotland have not played in an Under-21 European Championships since 1996 when Tommy Craig's side made it through to the semi-finals before succumbing 2-1 to Spain.

Scotland Under-21 head coach Scot Gemmill has named his squad for the Euro Championship qualification Group B deciders against Belgium and Kazakhstan. (Photo by Domenic Aquilina / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Gemmill welcomes back Rangers midfielder Connor Barron and Sassuolo left-back Josh Doig after both were included in the Scotland Men's A squad in the September window as late injury replacements.

Sturm Graz right-bacl Max Johnston was also with the senior squad last month, though he returned to play for the Under-21s against Malta and is back in the Under-21 squad this time as well.

There is also a welcome return for Stockport County midfielder Lewis Fiorini who has missed the last two camps through injury.

Fellow midfielders Lennon Miller and David Watson scored two goals apiece for Motherwell and Kilmarnock respectively at the weekend and are both included.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield United striker Ryan Oné, who signed from Hamilton Accies last year, is the sole first-time call-up as the 18-year-old makes the step up from Under-19 level, where he has one goal in six caps.

Gemmill has suffered a significant blow, however, with the news that regular number one Cieran Slicker has been ruled out of the squad with an injury. He joins Kieron Bowie, Ibane Bowat and Liam Morrison on the list of injury absentees, while Ben Doak is once again included in Steve Clarke's senior squad.

The match against Belgium will be streamed live on the Scotland National Team Youtube Channel, while tickets for the game can still be purchased here.