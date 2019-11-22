Scotland to face Israel in Euro 2020 play-off and learn possible play-off final opponents and venue

Scotland have been drawn to face Israel in next March's Euro 2020 play-off.





Steve Clarke's side, who qualified for the play-offs thanks to their performance in the UEFA Nations League, will play the Israelis at Hampden on March 26.

The draw, conducted in Nyon on Friday morning, paired Scotland with the nation that finished fifth in Group G. Other potential opponents included Bulgaria, Hungary and Romania.

Should Scotland get past Israel at the national stadium in Glasgow, they face a trip to Norway or Serbia, who contest the other semi-final.

Scotland have a very real chance of being paired with England, France and Portugal if they reach the finals, but could also come up against the Czech Republic and Poland as well as the English.

The two countries are guaranteed to be in the same group - Group D - due to Hampden and Wembley being a host pairing.