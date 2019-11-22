Scotland to face Israel in Euro 2020 play-off Steve Clarke's side will face Israel Share this article Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Scotland have been drawn to face Israel in next March's Euro 2020 play-off. Steve Clarke's side, who qualified for the play-offs thanks to their performance in the UEFA Nations League, will play the Israelis at Hampden on March 26. More follows 'We'll do everything we can to support Scotland' - Steven Gerrard says Rangers will move fixtures to help national team's Euro 2020 push 0comments Want to join the conversation? Please register or log in to comment on this article.