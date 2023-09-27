Scotland goalkeeper Lee Gibson reached her half century for Scotland in the 1-1 UEFA Nations League draw against Belgium on Tuesday night.

Lee Gibson (in pink) discusses tactics with her Scotland team mates against Belgium at Hampden Park last night (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

The Glasgow City goalkeeper marked her milestone 50th cap with an unlikely assist as Sophie Howard’s header in the fourth minute of injury time rescued a late, late point for Scotland on a testing night in Glasgow.

Returning to their Hampden Park home last night, Scotland were looking to make it five wins from their last six games but met a physical Belgium side that ensured Pedro Martinez Losa’s in form side had little to cheer - until their last gasp leveller.

“It is disappointing to not come away with three points. We dominated the majority of the game and then we find ourselves 1-0 down straight after half time” added the Scotland stopper.

“We’ve had chances we probably should have taken but I suppose if you look at the grand scheme of things, we’ve picked a point up at home - it is what it is” added Gibson.

One of the first names on the team sheet since her debut in 2017, Gibson formed part of the team that qualified for their first World Cup four years ago and, following, a run of just one defeat in eight games, Gibson believes the current squad are capable of taking Scotland back to major tournaments for the first time since 20, singling out one Rangers youngster for high praise.

“This squad is worthy of qualifying for the next Euros - and the World Cup in the next few years” said the Scotland stopper.

“We’ve got a lot of youth that has came through. Kirsty Maclean came on tonight and I thought some of the balls she played through were perfect. You want to have those players coming in and slotting in as if they’ve been here for a long time.

Rangers and Scotland midfielder Kirsty Maclean. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

“We’ve had injuries this camp and obviously we didn’t have Erin (Cutbert) at the start - but we are more than capable. That’s why we have a big squad and we need everyone.

“We’ve shown on Friday (in the 2-1 defeat to England) that we can compete with the best and we’re disappointed tonight to only come away with a draw - again that shows the progression but it also shows we still have a little bit to go.

“The young players can go all the way. You look at Emma Watson, Kirsty Maclean and how easy a transition it has been for them to step into the first team. We’ve seen them play really well for Rangers - and now Emma has moved on to Manchester United - but the pathways are obviously working and the youth systems are bringing players through. If you’re good enough, you’re old enough for me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Its nice to see, not to look at their age though as it makes me feel a lot older than I am! But seriously, they’ve been excellent” laughed Gibson.