Scotland slash ticket prices for play-off semi-final v Israel

Ticket prices have been announced for the Scotland v Israel Euro 2020 play-off semi-final.

In a bid to fill Hampden for the vital clash on 26 March, prices have been kept low with the cheapest concession tickets available at £5.

Scotland need to win the one-off match to reach the play-off final where they will face an away match against either Norway or Serbia, the winners of which will qualify for Euro 2020.

Adult ticket prices for the Israel game start at £15 in the East and West Stands for Scotland Supporters Club members, and £20 for non-members.

Sitting in the North and William Hill South Stands will cost £20 for club members, and £25 for non-members.

The £5 concession tickets are available to children under-16 and over-65s.

If Scotland do qualify for Euro 2020 they will have the added incentive of playing two of their matches in the finals at Hampden

The national stadium in Glasgow is one of 12 host cities as the tournament is spread around Europe to mark the competition’s 60th anniversary.

The Scottish FA has launched a "Let's do this" campaign to try to unite the country behind the national side for the play-offs.

The Scottish FA said: "The pricing for the home match on Thursday, 26 March, is in recognition of the loyalty of supporters throughout the European qualifying campaign which ended with Scotland finishing third in Group I but also to give the squad the best possible atmosphere in which to cement a final play-off spot away to the winners of Norway v Serbia five days later."

National coach Steve Clarke has appealed for a capacity crowd for the Israel game. He said: “Since taking this job I have constantly underlined the importance of giving fans a reason to want to come back to Hampden in their droves,” he said. “We have won three successive matches for the first time in two years and could be just 180 minutes and two games away from qualifying for Euro 2020.

“The players have momentum and confidence back and the incentive is there for everyone, players and fans alike. The boost that the players would get from a capacity crowd at Hampden in March is colossal and I am pleased the chief executive and board have recognised the importance of the fans, for their support in general, but especially ahead of this crucial match against Israel.

“I said when I first arrived that I wanted to put a smile back on the faces of the Scotland supporters, to make Hampden our home and to make it a place to be feared for opponents. With the supporters fully behind us, reaching Uefa Euro 2020 is absolutely achievable and I speak on behalf of the squad in saying we will do everything in our power to make our supporters the life and soul of the party at Euro 2020 next summer. Let’s do this.”

Scotland Supporters Club members will be able to secure their discounted match tickets by renewing their membership for 2020-21. Memberships will be available to purchase from noon on Friday, 13 December.

Tickets will go on sale to members at noon on Friday, and open to the general public on Thursday, 9 January 2020 at noon.