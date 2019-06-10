Scotland's Women's help break record viewing figures - more than 6m tune in to England game

Have your say

More than 6 million viewers tuned in to watch Scotland's opening match at the Women's World Cup against England.

The game between the home nations attracted a peak audience of 6.1 million. In addition, the fixture had a 37.8 per cent share of available audience.

These figures made it the most watched women's game in the UK ever.

Scotland fell to a 2-1 defeat in Nice in a game which attracted controversy with the use of VAR.

Shelley Kerr's team had started positively before a penalty was awarded to England in the 14th minute. Referee Jana Adamkova paused the match prompting much confusion as she took a look at an incident missed by many.

Scotland were penalised for a handball and England added a second before half time.

However with a little over ten minutes left Claire Emslie netted Scotland's first ever goal at a World Cup in front of a crowd of 13,188.

Next up for the Scots is a match with Japan on Friday afternoon.