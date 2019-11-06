Scotland new kit: Leaked images showing '1985 throwback strip' appear on social media as fans slam 'flea market effort'

Has Scotland's new home kit for the 2020 season been leaked on social media?





Images purporting to show the new Scotland home strip have been leaked on social media ahead of Steve Clarke's side's Euro 2020 double-header against Cyprus and Kazakhstan.

An individual posted a photo of a navy blue shirt with white Adidas stripes on the shoulders and red and white cuffs on the sleeves, as well as horizontal stripes on the body that recall the strip worn between 1985 and 1988.

It also bears a similarity to the kit worn at the 1998 World Cup in France. Scotland kits last had red trim on the shirt sleeves during 2008/09.

Supporters on social media were divided over the new kit, with one fan writing: "Apart from the red on the sleeves it's not bad" but another added: "Honking."

A third member of the Tartan Army opined: "Boggin'. Absolutely boggin'".

Another slammed it as looking "like a flea market effort" while another tweet instructed: "Get the red bit on the sleeve to ****."

If the strip is genuine, Scotland could wear it in one or both of their upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers against Cyprus and Kazakhstan.