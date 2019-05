Scotland continue their search for Alex McLeish's replacement - but who are the latest bookmakers' favourites for the hotseat?

Here, we look at the managers that are best priced with the bookies - including former Rangers boss Dick Advocaat, who announced his desire for the role. Click and scroll through the pages:

25/1

25/1

25/1

25/1

25/1

25/1

25/1

25/1

25/1