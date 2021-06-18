Scotland fans in London: 12 pictures of Tartan Army descending on Leicester Square ahead of England vs Scotland Euro 2020 game kick off
As Scotland is about to go head-to-head with England in the Euro 2020 match, here are some iconic pictures of Scottish fans in London.
From bagpipes to jimmy hats and saltires, Scottish fans have been supporting Scotland in the Euros as they gather in Leicester Square ahead of the match against England at 8pm on Friday night at Wembley Stadium.
Take a look at some of the best pictures from the celebrations.
Page 1 of 3