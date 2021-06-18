From bagpipes to jimmy hats and saltires, Scottish fans have been supporting Scotland in the Euros as they gather in Leicester Square ahead of the match against England at 8pm on Friday night at Wembley Stadium.

Take a look at some of the best pictures from the celebrations.

1. Taps Aff Apparently it is 'taps aff' weather in London as some Scottish fans demonstrate (Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire). Photo: Stefan Rousseau Buy photo

2. Kilt Pride Proudly wearing their kilts on English ground, these fans show the camera they are all about supporting Scotland today (Kieran Cleeves/PA Wire). Photo: Kieran Cleeves Buy photo

3. Drenched in support One Scotland fan drenches themselves with a bottle of alcohol ahead of the head-to-head (Photo: Kieran Cleeves/PA Wire). Photo: Kieran Cleeves Buy photo

4. Head above the crowds One Scotland fan seen cheering on his side above the crowds with a saltire flying appropriately behind him in Leicester Square (Photo: Kieran Cleeves/ PA Wire). Photo: Kieran Cleeves Buy photo