Scotland fans gather in Leicester Square before the UEFA Euro 2020 match between England and Scotland later tonight.

Scotland fans in London: 12 pictures of Tartan Army descending on Leicester Square ahead of England vs Scotland Euro 2020 game kick off

As Scotland is about to go head-to-head with England in the Euro 2020 match, here are some iconic pictures of Scottish fans in London.

By Hannah Brown
Friday, 18th June 2021, 5:58 pm
Updated Friday, 18th June 2021, 6:03 pm

From bagpipes to jimmy hats and saltires, Scottish fans have been supporting Scotland in the Euros as they gather in Leicester Square ahead of the match against England at 8pm on Friday night at Wembley Stadium.

Take a look at some of the best pictures from the celebrations.

1. Taps Aff

Apparently it is 'taps aff' weather in London as some Scottish fans demonstrate (Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire).

Photo: Stefan Rousseau

2. Kilt Pride

Proudly wearing their kilts on English ground, these fans show the camera they are all about supporting Scotland today (Kieran Cleeves/PA Wire).

Photo: Kieran Cleeves

3. Drenched in support

One Scotland fan drenches themselves with a bottle of alcohol ahead of the head-to-head (Photo: Kieran Cleeves/PA Wire).

Photo: Kieran Cleeves

4. Head above the crowds

One Scotland fan seen cheering on his side above the crowds with a saltire flying appropriately behind him in Leicester Square (Photo: Kieran Cleeves/ PA Wire).

Photo: Kieran Cleeves

