Scotland ‘could host World Cup 2030 matches as part of joint UK bid’

Stadiums in Scotland could host World Cup matches as part of a UK bid to stage the tournament in 2030.

Both Hampden Park and BT Murrayfield could be the scene for showpiece matches as part of a joint effort by England, Scotland and Wales to host the competition.

Could Murrayfield host World Cup football in 2030? Picture: SNS Group

The news comes barely 24 hours after the joint bid from the USA, Canada and Mexico was chosen by FIFA to host the 2026 edition of the tournament.

FIFA top brass are understood to be keen on a European bid for 2030, with China slated to host the World Cup in 2034.

The competition will have been expanded to 48 teams by 2030. England would be the lead bidders for the World Cup but a three-country bid along with Scotland and Wales is one that FIFA are said to favour.

Scotland hosting games would mean an automatic slot for the nation, with Wales also likely to be handed a “bye” into the tournament if the Liberty Stadium in Swansea and Cardiff’s Principality Stadium were chosen to host games.

According to The Sun, UEFA chief Aleksandar Ceferin said: “We were neutral on 2026, [but] we will certainly not be neutral for 2030, when it will absolutely be Europe’s turn.

“If I am still president we will have just one bidder. England alone would have a strong bid but it would be even stronger if more countries were involved.”

England are likely to wait until after Wembley has hosted the Euro 2020 final before going public with a World Cup bid.

But FA chairman Greg Clarke has already undertaken several missions abroad in the hopes of garnering support for a three-nation bid, after England failed twice with previous attempts to host the World Cup in 2006 and again in 2018.