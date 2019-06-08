Scotland coach Shelley Kerr ‘speechless’ after MBE award

Scotland head coach Shelley Kerr said she was “speechless” when she discovered she had been awarded an MBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours list.

Kerr has guided the team to their first ever Women’s World Cup - their campaign begins on Sunday when they face England in Nice.

The 49-year-old former Scotland player took charge in 2017 and the team went on to finish top of their qualifying group having registered seven wins in eight matches.

Kerr said: “It’s not often I’m lost for words but I was speechless when I found out I’ve been awarded an MBE and really surprised.

“It’s a tremendous honour and one I’m immensely proud of.

“I’ve always been brought up with good values and being a team player. It’s times like these that I look back and think about everyone who has helped me.”

Kerr, born in Broxburn, won 59 caps during a playing career that included spells with Kilmarnock, Doncaster Rovers Belles and Hibernian, where she was a player-coach.

Her first managerial role was as player-boss at Edinburgh club Spartans, and she was in charge of Scotland Under-19s women’s team for their European Championship campaign in 2010.

Kerr was appointed as Arsenal manager in 2013 and oversaw them winning the Women’s FA Cup twice and the Continental League Cup in a stint lasting just over a year.

She then managed a men’s side, Lowland League outfit the University of Stirling, before beginning work in her present role following Scotland’s Euro 2017 campaign.

Their results in 2019 have included a first-ever win against Brazil, a 1-0 victory in April.

“As a wee girl I had a passion for football and I’ve developed over the years but I’ve always wanted to give something back to the game,” Kerr added.

“To be recognised for that gives me a real sense of pride.

“I would say the award is more about other people than it is about me. The players have created a huge amount of profile for the women’s national team off the back of their performances on the park and they deserve a huge amount of credit for that.

“I’ve worked in the development side of the game and there have been so many people who have supported me as an individual and it’s down to them I’ve been recognised.

“I’ve been sworn to secrecy so I only really told my parents and my daughter prior to the announcement. My family have sacrificed so much to support me and this award is for them as much as it is for me.”

