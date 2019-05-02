Scotland captain Andy Robertson ‘in tunnel bust-up with Luis Suarez’ during Barcelona-Liverpool clash

Scotland and Liverpool defender Andy Robertson was reportedly involved in a tunnel bust-up with Barcelona striker Luis Suarez during the half-time interval of the Champions League semi-final between the two clubs.

Suarez had exchanged words with Robertson shortly after opening the scoring against his old club, and became involved in an argument with ‘keeper Alisson Becker and defender Virgil van Dijk.

As the two teams made their way off the pitch at half time, the Uruguayan ace was seen having words with Robertson and other Reds players.

BT Sport pundit and former Anfield striker Michael Owen witnessed the incident, saying: “There was a bit of a commotion there, walking up the tunnel at half-time.

“Suarez having a bit of a go at Robertson, continuing the spat that there was in the first half.”

Barcelona won 3-0 thanks to Suarez’s opener and a double from Lionel Messi.