Scotland boss Steve Clarke: We didn’t ask for pre-Israel postponements

Scotland boss Steve Clarke believes that the football community wants to see the national team return to the big stage this summer but he laments the fact that there hasn’t been a more “common sense” approach to helping them qualify for Euro 2020.

With the crucial play-off semi-final head-to-head with Israel at Hampden on Thursday, 26 March, there has been frustration at the SPFL’s lack of foresight, with many believing that the preceding weekend should have been freed up to give the squad ample preparation time.

Instead there is a full fixture card, heightening the chance of injuries to prospective Scotland starters and, taking in the necessary recovery days, drastically reducing the time Clarke and his coaches will have to work with the players on the training pitch in the build-up to such a hugely important match.

“If, for example, they played on the Friday you could give them two days recovery on the Saturday and Sunday. That means that on the Monday you have three good days’ work and preparation to go. But we can’t control the other fixtures, we can’t control the English league. If they want to pick Liverpool for a televised game on a Sunday, which is possible, then Andy will be playing on a Sunday. That would mean recovery on Monday and Tuesday and one training session to get ready for the game. That is just the way it is.”

But, with so much at stake, he had hoped for greater co-operation from Scottish league sides. “We never asked for a postponement, all we asked for was common sense,” said Clarke. “I think there will be a full card. I did a question and answer for the SPFL the other day and I actually threw in the fact that they could play the card on the Friday night. Whether they do or whether they don’t, I don’t know. You have also got the caveat that I hope throws a spanner in the works, that Celtic and Rangers are still in European competition.

“If they are still in European competition they will play on the Thursday night which means that they have to play on the Sunday. And I don’t think there are any available dates for them to cancel the games on. If this was going to happen it should have happened in planning for the season. All I hope is that as many people are fit and available after that weekend, and what I would say is whether they have got a week or a day to prepare they will be ready for this game. It is a massive game.”

But, having mooted the idea of bringing the domestic games forward, Clarke says that the feedback was limited.

“I just threw it in there,” said Clarke. “I didn’t really expect a response and there was no real response! I just want them to be sensible. If Celtic and Rangers aren’t involved in Europe and they can keep the Sunday free, that would be fine.

“I think everybody wants Scotland to qualify and, listen, the clubs will always look after their own interests. That is the nature of football, everybody looks after themselves a little bit. But I think for this one it would be a boost for Scottish football if the national team is involved in Euro 2020.”

But, without the league’s backing, he says that he and his players simply have to make the situation work.

“Maybe when they appointed me they thought we were coming out of the group section! Listen, my job is to deal with what I’ve got to deal with and find a way to make it work and make sure the players are prepared properly. Then, if we get through, we will be ready to go against our next opponents.”

l Tickets for the vital Uefa Euro 2020 Play-Off Semi-Final against Israel at Hampden Park are currently on sale at: tickets.scottishfa.co.uk