Scotland blow as key individuals including Liverpool's Andy Robertson pull out of Euro 2020 qualifying double header

Have your say

Scotland boss Steve Clarke has been dealt a blow with four players pulling out of the Euro 2020 qualifying double-header against Cyprus and Kazakhstan.

Premier League trio Scott McTominay, Andy Robertson and Ryan Fraser are among the call-offs, joining Leeds United centre-back Liam Cooper.

Scotland are already without Arsenal ace Kieran Tierney.

In turn, Clarke has called up Celtic attacker Lewis Morgan and Derby County midfielder Graeme Shinnie.

Scotland sit fourth in Group I behind Cyprus who they play on Saturday before welcoming Kazakhstan to Hampden Park on Tuesday.

Clarke's men are not able to qualify for the tournament via the group after a largely disastrous campaign.

However, the Scotland boss will be hoping to build momentum and confidence going into the Uefa Nations League play-offs in March which present the country with an opportunity to reach their first finals since 1998.