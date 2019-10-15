Scotland and West Ham United forward Robert Snodgrass announces retirement from international duty

Robert Snodgrass has taken to social media to announce his retirement from the Scotland National Team.

The West Ham United forward has decided to call it a day on his international career with 28 caps, stretching back to his debut in February 2011 when he came on as a substitute against Northern Ireland in a Nations Cup game.

He hailed the "special feeling" of pulling on a Scotland top on his post on Instagram and paid tribute to the Tartan Army.

The 32-year-old wrote: "Thank you for giving me the opportunity to live my childhood dream.

"It's been such a special feeling pulling on that Scotland jersey since I was 16 years old. There's been many highs throughout my international career which I'll always remember with fondness, including making my debut against Northern Ireland, winning two international player of the year awards, and my hat-trick in Malta.

"It's now the right time for me to me to step aside though and retire from @scotlandnationalteam and let the boys and younger players take my place and hopefully push the squad forward.

"I want to especially thank the Tartan Army for their special support you've showed me over the years. I will never forget this.

"A massive thank you also goes to everyone at the SFA for looking after me since I was a young boy, including Frank Reilly, Doc McLean, Jonesy, mangers, coaches, staff, the physios, massage therapists, kit men and media staff I've worked with over the years.

"I will now watch as a fan and I hope to see us play at a major tournament again soon - fingers crossed the boys do it come March!"

Snodgrass' last cap came in the defeat in Russia last Thursday. He was replaced in the squad for the San Marino game by Celtic attacker Lewis Morgan.