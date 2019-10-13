Scotland 6-0 San Marino RECAP: Relieve the action from the Euro 2020 qualifier at Hampden

Steve Clarke has selected Lawrence Shankland in his starting line-up at Hampden
Steve Clarke has selected Lawrence Shankland in his starting line-up at Hampden
Share this article
0
Have your say

Relive the action as Scotland put six past San Marino at a rain-soaked Hampden

A first-half John McGinn hat-trick and strikes from debutant Lawrence Shankland, Stuart Findlay and Stuart Armstrong handed Steve Clarke's side a straightforward victory.