Scotland 3-0 San Marino LIVE: Updates from the Euro 2020 qualifier at Hampden Steve Clarke has selected Lawrence Shankland in his starting line-up at Hampden Share this article Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say The latest from the national stadium as Scotland look to secure a morale-boosting win over the minnows after a 4-0 defeat in Russia last week. Press F5 or hit refresh for updates. Rangers midfielder nets against Brazil but Celtic star suffers 'mystery illness' on international duty 0comments Want to join the conversation? Please register or log in to comment on this article.