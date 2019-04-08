Scotland 1 - 0 Brazil: Kim Little gives Scots boost ahead of World Cup

Have your say

Kim Little’s solitary goal was enough to sink Brazil as Scotland secured a third win in four matches.

Arsenal midfielder Little struck Scotland’s winner just before half-time as Shelley Kerr’s side maintained their momentum before this summer’s World Cup at the Pinatar Arena in Murcia.

Scotland drew with Chile on Friday and won both their previous games against Denmark and Iceland following a run of four straight defeats.

Reading defender Sophie Howard headed Little’s early corner against the crossbar and Brazil hit the woodwork themselves soon after.

Scotland goalkeeper Lee Alexander let the ball slip from her grasp but Monica Alves hit the rebound against a post.

The South Americans struck a post for a second time just before the half-hour mark through Leticia Santos’s lob.

Following the double escape. Scotland took the lead just before half-time when Little managed to get across her marker to slam home Lizzie Arnot’s cross.

The hosts came under pressure for long periods in the second half but went close to extending their lead in the closing stages through Caroline Weir, who was thwarted by Brazil goalkeeper Villares Reis.