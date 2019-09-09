Scotland 0 - 4 Belgium RECAP: Steve Clarke's men go down as visitors ease to victory All the latest from Hampden Park for Scotland v Belgium. Picture: SNS Share this article Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Scotland dropped to fifth in the group behind Cyprus after losing 4-0 to Belgium Relive the key highlights from Hampden Park as the visitors barely got out of third gear to ease to a win over Steve Clarke's men who will have to qualify for Euro 2020 via the Uefa Nations League. How the average age of Hearts and Hibs' squads compare to Scottish Premiership rivals 0comments Want to join the conversation? Please register or log in to comment on this article.