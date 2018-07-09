Ryan Gauld included in Sporting CP’s first team training camp

Ryan Gauld has been included in Sporting CP’s 29-man squad for a pre-season training camp in Switzerland.

Portuguese publication A Bola has published the full list of players who will be taking part in the close-season trip, with Gauld one of 12 midfielders listed in Jose Peseiro’s squad.

A general view of Estadio Jose Alvalade, home of Sporting CP. Picture: Getty Images/Octavio Passos

• READ MORE - Scottish prodigy Ryan Gauld victim of bizarre power move

Gauld has made five appearances for Sporting’s first team, scoring twice, but played more than 70 games for the club’s B team.

He had loan spells with Vitoria Setubal during the 2016/17 season and last year spent time on loan with Desportivo Aves.

The Lisbon side are expected to play four friendly matches against Swiss sides as they look to return to normality and prepare for the 2018/19 season after a period of turbulence.

Controversial club president Bruno de Carvalho was voted out by the club in late June after nine players tore up their contracts with the Primeira Liga giants.

Branding the vote “rigged”, de Carvalho claimed the result was “one of the greatest frauds ever seen” in a lengthy Facebook post, but said he would respect the outcome.

Towards the end of last season, 50 supporters converged on the club’s training complex and attacked a number of players and coaches, leading to three members of Sporting’s first team - William Carvalho, Rui Patricio and Daniel Podence - all quitting, closely followed by another six players.

The club also hired and fired former Torino and Sampdoria boss Sinisa Mihajlovic in a nine-day period. The Serbian coach was appointed just three days before de Carvalho was ousted as president, but relieved of his duties by the club’s new hierarchy, led by president Jose Sousa Cintra.

• READ MORE - Ryan Gauld on the verge of loan move to Desportivo Aves

Despite reports that at least one of the nine players who quit could be kept on by the club, none of them have been included in the squad travelling to Switzerland.