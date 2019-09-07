Russian striker accuses Scotland of 'aggressive' approach after Hampden win

Russian striker Artem Dzyuba has hit out at Scotland's 'aggressive' approach to last night's European Championships qualifier at Hampden, but admitted he was impressed by the atmosphere in the stadium.

The Zenit St Petersburg veteran levelled the tie after John McGinn had fired the hosts into an early lead and caused problems throughout as Russian tightened their grip on second place in Group I.

He said: "We were all a bit shocked at the start. Of course we knew Scotland would be aggressive, but not by as much as they were.

"Their fans encouraged them and the ref gave us nothing in the first 15 minutes. Scotland started off at an incredible pace.

"I got booted in the calf right away and the ref told me just to get on with it. I knew then what we were up against.

"But we settled down and accepted that was the way the game was going to go and no one could argue that we didn't deserve to win."

Despite a tough evening, Dzyuba did find time to praise the atmosphere in Hampden.

"Even though the stadium wasn't full, there was a brilliant atmosphere. The way the Scots all sang their national anthem was impressive."