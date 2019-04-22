Rumour Mill: Winger to sign Rangers deal | defender keen on Celtic move | Tierney to see specialist

Monday’s Scottish football news and gossip.

Motherwell winger Jake Hastie. Picture: SNS

Defender keen on Celtic move

Celtic target Bahlul Mustafazada insists he would love to play for a club the size of the Scottish champions after being invited for a trial in Glasgow this summer. The Azerbaijan under-21 defender will see his contract with Gabala expire at the end of the season. (The Herald)

Hastie to agree four-year Rangers deal

Jake Hastie will sign a pre-contract agreement with Rangers later this week. The Motherwell winger has agreed to terms on a three-year deal with the option of a fourth year after impressing for the Fir Park club since January. Despite attempts to sign him to a new contract, Hastie will become a free agent this summer. (Scottish Sun)

Lennon warns players over attitude

Neil Lennon told his Celtic players that they are not yet on holiday after drawing a blank in the 0-0 draw against Hibs at Easter Road. After a goalless draw against Livingston in the previous league game, he was far from pleased with what he witnessed in Leith. (The Scotsman)

Tierney to see specialist

Celtic interim boss Neil Lennon has revealed left-back Kieran Tierney will see a specialist later this week in a bid to get to the bottom of an ongoing hip and pelvis problem. Lennon admitted the Scotland international is in “too much discomfort to play”. (The Scotsman)

Berra denies long ball tactic

Christophe Berra insists Hearts are branded a long-ball team purely because of prejudice towards Craig Levein. Rightly or wrongly, the manager has found it hard to shake the perception he favours play going from back to front as quickly as possible. (The Scotsman)

Levein on managing Haring injury

Hearts’ medical staff are working to ensure Peter Haring will be fit for the Scottish Cup final after manager Craig Levein conceded that the key midfielder isn’t certain to make the Hampden showdown with Celtic. The Austrian has been plagued by a groin problem recently. (Evening News)

Heckingbottom: Hibs can go undefeated

Paul Heckingbottom has claimed there is no reason why Hibs can’t go unbeaten for the rest of the season after seeing his side clock up a ninth Premiership match without defeat by drawing 0-0 with champions-elect Celtic. The Easter Road head coach admitted, however, that it would be “a hell of an achievement”. (Evening News)