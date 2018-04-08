Rumour Mill: Miller to face Celtic | Boyd for player of year | Forrest to retire at Parkhead

Rangers striker Kenny Miller is hopeful of place in next week’s Scottish Cup semi-final against arch rivals Celtic, while Hoops boss Brendan Rodgers tips former Gers talisman Kris Boyd for player of the year glory, and James Forrest insists he wants to stay at Parkhead for the remainder of his career.

Kenny Miller hopeful of Scottish Cup place v Celtic

Veteran Rangers striker is hopeful of a place in the starting line up to face Celtic next week.

Veteran Rangers striker Kenny Miller is hopeful of securing a place in the first XI to face arch rivals Celtic in the Scottish Cup. The 38-year-old scored in Saturday’s 4-0 rout of Dundee at Ibrox and has insisted he is ready for the crunch Old Firm clash. The Glasgow pair will battle it out next Sunday at Hampden in the Scottish Cup semi-final. Miller said: “I’d relish the chance to go in against Celtic next week. It’s a massive game, a Cup semi-final and we want to win the trophy.

“If selected, I’d be delighted to play because it will be a fantastic occasion. Hopefully I can keep the jersey now.” (Sunday Mail)

Henrik Larsson: Old Firm clash is biggest in the world

Legendary Celtic hitman Henrik Larsson has insisted that nothing in world football comes close to the Old Firm derby. The Swede says he believes the clash between Celtic and Rangers is bigger than other famous derbies like Barcelona v Real and Feyenoord v Ajax. Speaking to Soccer AM, Larsson said: “The Old Firm is the biggest, the other ones are not really proper derbies.

“For me it’s got to be two teams from the same city, that’s the way I see it and nothing really compares.” (Sunday Mail)

Celtic boss tips Boyd for player of year gong

Brendan Rodgers has suggested Kilmarnock striker Kris Boyd could be a strong contender for player of the year awards, with the veteran having scoring 20 goals this season for a resurgent Rugby Park side. “I think you have to look at Kris,” he said. “For one thing, just to be available regularly at the age of 34 is impressive because, when you become an older professional, that can be more difficult.” (Scotland on Sunday)

Craig Gordon will not be risked on plastic pitch

Celtic keeper Craig Gordon will not feature in today’s match against Hamilton. The veteran stopper has been plagued by injury problems in recent months and boss Brendan Rodgers will not want to risk him getting crocked again ahead of next week’s blockbuster Scottish Cup clash against Old Firm rivals Rangers. Due to the wear and tear on his knee joints, the 35-year-old – along with Kieran Tierney and Leigh Griffiths, who are also returning from injury – will not feature against Hamilton on their dreaded plastic pitch today, with Bain likely to make his fourth appearance for the champions. (Scotland on Sunday)

Lovenkrands: My goal against Dons matched Ronaldo’s

Former Rangers striker Peter Lovenkrands has insisted that a bicycle kick he scored in 2005 at Pittodrie was every bit as good as Cristiano Ronaldo’s effort this week in the Champions League.

The retired Dane told the Sunday Post: “Ronaldo is a fantastic player who deserves all the acclaim he gets.

“I do believe, though, that from a technical perspective, my goal was just as good as his because it had the same skill with the same outcome.” (Sunday Post)

James Forrest wants stay at Celts for rest of career

Celtic winger James Forrest has stated that he wishes to remain at a Hoops player for the rest of his career. Forrest, 26, has already been at Celtic for nine seasons and has been a regular in the first team for much of that time. This year the winger has already bagged 16 goals, is playing regularly for Scotland and is a strong contender for Player of the Year. And he insisted that he can’t see himself being happier anywhere else. He said: “I’d like to stay here for the rest of my career because I’ve only ever played for Celtic. I have to work hard and be at my best every day or I’ll not be here.

“I’d love to be here for as long as I possibly can and hopefully that will happen. It’s strange to even think about playing for any other club, I’ve been here since I was nine.” (Sunday Mail)