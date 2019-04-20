Rumour Mill: Lennon rules out Scotland job | Gerrard seeking Gers cash | Naismith to consider Hearts coach role

Have your say

Hibs’ Paul Heckingbottom in no mood to host Celtic title party

Celtic manager Neil Lennon has ruled himself out of the running for the Scotland job. Picture: SNS Group

Paul Heckingbottom insists he would “hate” to see Celtic celebrating tomorrow after recalling how he was a reluctant participant in Newcastle United’s party two years ago.

(The Scotsman)

Lennon blast Celtic team sheet moles

Celtic boss Neil Lennon has slammed the club insiders who have been leaking team sheets on social media. (Daily Record)

Hearts make progress on Steven Naismith deal – with coaching role discussed

Hearts are moving closer to striking a deal to keep Steven Naismith, with manager Craig Levein hinting that a prospective package for the talismanic attacker may involve a coaching role.

(Edinburgh Evening News)

Steven Gerrard slams loanee over Celtic slur

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has slammed Nottingham Forest loanee Joe Worral over his “f*** Celtic’ slur.

(Daily Record)

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard seeks cash backing from Dave King

Steven Gerrard has called on Dave King and the Ibrox board to supply the level of financial support he needs to justify the chairman’s assertion that Rangers will be the dominant force next season.

(The Scotsman)

Lennon rules out national job and insists it has to be a Scot

Neil Lennon has said the vacant Scotland job is not for him, insisting the role should be filled by a home-grown applicant.

The Celtic interim boss said: “I know that may seem an antiquated view on it but it’s the national sport and if I was to manage my country I know how much that would mean to me”.

(The Scottish Sun)

Hearts star Michael Smith: Loss of Alfredo Morelos and Ryan Kent weakens Rangers

Michael Smith is hoping Hearts can capitalise on the absence of Rangers’ two main attacking threats at Tynecastle today.

(Edinburgh Evening News)

Celtic eyeing up Azerbaijan defender

Celtic are reportedly considering an offer to take Azerbaijan defender Bahlul Mustafazada to Parkhead.

The highly-rated 22-year-old Gabala star is out of contract at the end of the season.

(The Scottish Sun)

Steve Clarke insists Scotland job has not been diminished

Kilmarnock manager Steve Clarke has admitted he is interested in becoming the Scotland manager, but remained coy on whether he would accept the current vacancy.

Clarke, however, says the manager’s job remains an attractive one, despite Scotland’s disappointing performances in recent times.

“The Scotland manager’s job has not been diminished; absolutely not,” he said.

(The Scotsman)