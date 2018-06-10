Rumour Mill: Leicester line up Rodgers | Miller breaks silence on Rangers row | Dempster gives McGinn update

Brendan Rodgers has emerged on Leicester’s radar as a shock alternative to Claude Puel, Kenny Miller breaks his silence following an alleged dressing-room bust-up with then manager Graeme Murty and Leanne Dempster gives an update on Hibs’ star midfielder John McGinn.

Hurt Kenny Miller claims his character has been ‘defamed’

Kenny Miller says he is defending himself against the “defamation of my character” following his acrimonious departure from Rangers. The striker and his then Ibrox team-mate Lee Wallace were suspended and fined following an alleged dressing-room bust-up with then manager Graeme Murty in the aftermath of the Scottish Cup semi-final defeat by Celtic in April. (The Scotsman)

Alan Stubbs renews Scouse rivalry with Steven Gerrard

Alan Stubbs admits he used to try and kick Steven Gerrard when the pair were on opposing sides in the Merseyside derby. Now the new St Mirren manager gets a kick out of the fact they will be trackside rivals in the Scottish Premiership next season. (The Scotsman)

Connor Goldson jetting in to seal Rangers move

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers. Picture: John Devlin

Connor Goldson will arrive in Glasgow this week for a medical after clinching his £3million move to Rangers. It’s reported a deal will finally be rubber-stamped by the Ibrox club after an agreement was reached with Brighton. (The Sunday Mail)

Ally McCoist: Gers board must back Gerrard

Ally McCoist has admitted appointing Steven Gerrard is a gamble for Rangers and that the board’s backing is key to whether it proves to be a successful one.

Ibrox legend McCoist says Gerrard is certain to have sought assurances that he would be given the funds needed to challenge Celtic before taking his first managerial job. (The Sun)

Brendan Rodgers lined up to replace Leicester City boss

Brendan Rodgers has emerged on Leicester’s radar as a shock alternative to Claude Puel. The Celtic boss, who has three years left on his Parkhead contract, ticks a lot of boxes with the Foxes, who have been thinking of axing gaffer Claude Puel amid talk of player unrest. (The Sun)

Celtic open door to an EPL bidding war for Stuart Armstrong

Celtic are ready to open a bidding war by cutting Scotland midfielder Stuart Armstrong loose this summer. Brighton have joined Crystal Palace in the race for the midfielder’s signature as he eyes a dream Premier League move, with Southampton also maintaining their own long-running interest and relegated West Brom a contender. (The Sunday Mail)

Leanne Dempster gives John McGinn update

Leeann Dempster has revealed Hibs are in no rush to cash in on star midfielder John McGinn. The inspirational Scotland international is the subject of much speculation about his future but the Easter Road supremo is adamant their main man will never be pushed out the door. The former St Mirren star is attracting admiring glances for his industrious displays for club and country and Hibs value the 23-year-old at £5million. (The Daily Record)

Former Livingston boss David Hopkin to hold more talks with Bradford City

David Hopkin will fly back from his family holiday to hold more talks about becoming the new Bradford City boss. The former Bantams star has already spoken to the Valley Parade club about the vacancy after leading Livingston back to the Premiership. (The Sun)