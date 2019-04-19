Rumour Mill: Fulham keen on Celtic man | Rangers eye deal for 108-cap international | Five set to depart Ibrox?

The latest Scottish football news, transfer rumours and gossip...





Fulham eye Lennon

Fulham are understood to be be keen on securing Neil Lennon’s services in the summer. The London club are looking for a permanent replacement for Claudio Ranieri.

Lennon took interim charge of Celtic following Brendan Rodgers’ departure for Leicester, with the Hoops still on course for a third consecutive treble.

Kilmarnock boss Steve Clarke has also been linked with the Craven Cottage post. (The Sun)

Rangers keen on permanent Davis deal

Rangers are thought to be keen on making Steven Davis a permanent member of the Ibrox squad.

The Northern Irish international is currently on loan from Southampton.

Davis has been in and out of the first team since his return in January but reports suggest the Light Blues are keen to tie the 34-year-old down on a permanent deal. (Various)

Five set to leave Ibrox

Five players who could leave Rangers this summer have been identified amid talk of Steven Gerrard freeing up money for new signings.

Jak Alnwick, Joe Dodoo, Eduardo Herrera, Lee Hodson and Jason Holt are all likely to leave this summer. All five are currently on loan with Scunthorpe, Blackpool, Necaxa, St Mirren and Fleetwood respectively.

Dodoo, Alnwick and Holt are all contracted until 2020 but with the trio a long way from first-team plans, they could all leave with 12 months left on their contracts. (Evening Times)

All options open in hunt for McLeish replacement

The Scottish FA are ready to cast their net wide in the search for Alex McLeish’s successor after bringing his second spell in charge of the national team to an end.

Kilmarnock manager Steve Clarke is among the early front-runners while appointing a non-Scot has not been ruled out, with former Croatia and West Ham United boss Slaven Bilic among the potential contenders.

The SFA could also consider an internal appointment, with performance director Malky Mackay, and under-21 coach Scot Gemmill both serious options. Shaun Maloney has also been linked with the role on an interim basis. (The Scotsman)

Levein: Rangers interest in Souttar ‘the usual crap’

Craig Levein has dismissed speculation linking John Souttar with Rangers as the “usual crap” that precedes an encounter between the sides.

The Hearts manager was irked by reports that Steven Gerrard has made the 22-year-old one of his top summer targets and suggested it is no coincidence with Rangers visiting Tynecastle Park tomorrow.

Levein said: “It will take a lot to get John excited. I haven’t felt the need to speak to him. It’s just the usual crap. We are coming up to a game against Rangers and there is speculation about one of our players.” (The Scotsman)

Dons talk through semi-final heartache

Derek McInnes and his staff have talked through their semi-final heartache with every individual Aberdeen player, according to reports.

The Dons boss is keen that his squad can focus on securing third and European football for a sixth successive season. He said: “I’m a big believer that you need to show that enthusiasm and positivity among the disappointments.

“We’ll make sure the focus is there for the remaining games. Just because we’ve qualified for Europe for the last five years, it doesn’t become any less special.” (Evening Express)

