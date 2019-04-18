Rumour Mill: Ex-Bayern boss keen on Celtic job | Rangers face £400k fee for target | Ex-EPL manager ‘interesting Celtic’

The latest Scottish football news, transfer gossip and rumours...

Sagnol on Celtic radar

Former Bayern Munich boss Willy Sagnol will apply for the Celtic manager’s job this summer, according to his agent.

The World Cup-winner, who won 58 caps for France, managed his country’s Under-21 side before a two-year stint at Bordeaux. He then held a series of positions at the Allianz Arena including interim boss in 2017.

His UK representative said this week: “Willy is definitely interested in the Celtic job and will apply in the summer.” (Various)

Rangers target ‘will cost £400k’

Rangers’ pursuit of Motherwell rising star Jake Hastie could set the Ibrox side back £400,000 - despite the youngster being available on a free transfer.

‘Well chief executive Alan Burrows said: “I’ve made sure that even if we do lose players like Jake, we won’t lose them for nothing - by making certain their contracts expire on or before the season of their 22nd birthday.”

By doing that, the club are entitled to compensation and in Hastie’s case, this would net the Steelmen £400,000. (The Sun)

Wagner ‘interesting’ Celtic

Ex-Huddersfield boss David Wagner is still interesting Celtic, according to reports, with the former Borussia Dortmund II coach an option to replace Brendan Rodgers on a permanent basis.

A string of managers have been linked with the post despite Neil Lennon maintaining course to guide the Hoops to a third consecutive treble.

And according to the Daily Mirror, the former USA international is a “contender” for the role. (Daily Mirror)

Weah opens up on Celtic future

Timothy Weah believes extending his stay at Celtic beyond the end of the season is among a number of options as he assesses the next stage of his career.

The 19-year-old, who has scored four goals in 15 appearances for Celtic since signing a six-month loan deal in January, is under contract to Paris Saint-Germain until 2021.

But if first team opportunities in Paris remain limited, Weah is ready to consider another loan move, saying: “There’s always a possibility I could have another spell at Celtic.” (The Scotsman)

Boyata deal in doubt?

Celtic defender Dedryck Boyata’s projected summer switch to Hertha Berlin could be in doubt after the Bundesliga side confirmed manager Pal Dardai will step down in the summer.

Boyata has reportedly held talks with the German giants over a move to the Olympiastadion but Dardai’s exit could put the move in doubt.

Hertha are still to announce a new boss but could Boyata’s rumoured £40,000-a-week deal be on the rocks? (Various)

Moyes ‘can resurrect career at Celtic’ says ex-Rangers winger

Former Rangers and West Ham winger Dale Gordon believes David Moyes would the perfect candidate to for the Celtic manager’s job and can resurrect his career at Parkhead in the same way as Brendan Rodgers.

Gordon, who works as a pundit in Dubai, said: “I think David Moyes would be a good fit for Celtic. Brendan Rodgers needed to go somewhere where he could build his reputation up again and he has done that by winning trophies and setting records. David is at that point where he probably needs to do the same.” (Evening Times)

Polworth agrees ‘Well switch

Inverness Caledonian Thistle have announced that midfielder Liam Polworth has signed a pre-contract agreement with Motherwell.

The 24-year old has made more than 200 appearances for the Caley Jags and will sign a two-year deal with the Steelmen in June.

Polworth has scored three goals and racked up 20 assists in all competitions this term. (Sky Sports)

McLeish to learn fate

Alex McLeish is set to learn his fate today as Scottish Football Association chiefs meet to decide whether to stick with the Scotland boss, according to reports.

The manager’s position will be top of the agenda as the governing body gathers for a scheduled board meeting at Hampden.

McLeish’s performance has come under sharp focus following the Scots’ disastrous 3-0 loss to Kazakhstan in their opening Euro 2020 qualifier - a defeat branded by many the worst in the nation’s footballing history. (The Scotsman)