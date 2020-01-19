Rossvale stun holders Beith in West of Scotland Cup

Rossvale sent West of Scotland Cup holders Beith crashing out of the tournament with a memorable second round win.

Goals by Joe Slattery and Del McNab saw them through despite a late scare with Beith grabbed a last-minute score to reduce the deficit.

Vale showed their intent almost immediately when a dangerous cross from Liam McGonigle was turned out for a corner by Stephen Grindlay and the resultant corner was desperately cleared by the Beith defence.

A nice piece of interplay then saw Gary Giffin through on goal but his final effort was easily saved by the keeper.

At the other end Darren Ramsay tested Jamie Donnelly but the Vale keeper made the save look easy.

As Vale pressed for the opening goal full-back Anton McDowell linked up with McGonigle before his effort from edge of the box was brilliantly turned over the bar by Grindlay.

And from McGonigle’s corner Matt Niven saw his effort narrowly scrape past the post, to relief of the Beith keeper.

The half finished with Sean McIlroy through on Donnelly, but the keeper saved at his feet and the tie remained goalless at the break.

The breakthrough came in unexpected fashion six minutes after the restart when Grindlay’s goal kick landed at Slattery’s feet just inside the centre circle and he controlled it and fired it back into the empty net.

Vale should have gone two up almost immediately when Giffin was sent through on the keeper but his shot went narrowly past the back post. Then McGonigle also tested the big keeper with an effort he turned out for a corner.

At the other end Kenny McLean brought out another good save from Donnelly but the Vale kept up their challenge and Grindlay had to bring off another good save from McNab’s header.

Beith should have equalised when Ramsay’s free-kick sneaked past the back post with no takers getting on the end of it.

McDowell then had to clear off the line before Conner McGlinchey’s free-kick hit the post and came back out but Donnelly bravely got down at the feet of the Beith player’s feet to save the day.

This was a good spell for Beith as they chased the game. But Rossvale then introduced Sean Higgins who made an immediate impact with a perfectly placed cross headed home at the back post by McNab.

Grindlay brought off yet another excellent save from McGonigle before, with Beith throwing everything at Vale, they pulled one back right at the end when a cross went in off Vale defender Gary McGrath.

But it was too little too late and Vale went through to the third round draw which then handed them an away tie with either Lanark United or St Roch’s.