Rossvale rue missed chances as Cumnock avenge cup defeat

A late spirited comeback was just not enough for Rossvale to prevent the end of their unbeaten run under new boss David Gormley against Cumnock.

The Ayrshire side, knocked out of the Scottish Junior Cup by Vale, got their revenge mission off to the best start with a goal in six minutes, Chris Campbell flighting a free-kick into the Rossvale box and finding Greg Ferry unmarked to score.

As Rossvale tried to hit back Sean Higgins dived full length to head a Liam McGonigle narrowly past and a minute later had a snap shot from the edge of the box saved by Ally Semple.

Cumnock went quickly upfield and straight up the park and Ryan Caddis found Craig McLeish with a pass through the middle but his shot was turned away and Owen Bell was very close with his follow up effort.

McGonigle then found Del McNab who turned his man but shot just wide and McNab then had another effort put out for another corner after Buchanan had headed down a McGonigle corner for him.

Another finely worked move down the left ended with David Leadbetter picking out McNab whose effort was again turned out for another corner.

After the break Sean Higgins tested Semple from 25 yards, but found the keeper in good form before a McGonigle free-kick was narrowly missed by both Higgins and Gary McGrath close in when it would only have taken a touch to knock the ball in.

A Ferry header brought out a good save from Jamie Donnelly, but Cumnock doubled their lead just after the hour.

A long clearance from Semple found Caddis just outside the Vale box and he burst into the box and fired in a rocket of a shot which was past Donnelly before he could move for it.

Vale pulled one back with two minutes to go when McGonigle fired an unstoppable shot past Semple.

But Cumnock restored their advantage straight from kick-off when the ball was played down the left to Iain Anderson who fired in from an acute angle.

Rossvale weren’t finished and McGonigle’s free-kick picked out Joe Slattery who beat even the impressive Semple with a spectacular strike.

However Cumnock held on to leave Vale cursing their early misses.