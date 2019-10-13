Rossvale beat Glenafton for another outstanding win in Ayrshire

Rossvale’s remarkable start under new boss David Gormley continued with an outstanding victory at Glenafton.

Having won at Cumnock and Hurlford on the previous two Saturdays, Vale made it three victories on the road in Ayrshire..

They got off to a dream start. In just three minutes Sean Higgins found Joe Slattery and he quickly played in Liam McGonigle who had time to bring the ball down then blast it past David Wilson in the Glenafton goals.

Two minutes later they had the chance to go two up when Del McNab broke down the left and picked out McGonigle whose shot across goal sneaked past the back post.

Glenafton had a good chance on ten minutes when Craig Menzies found Ryan Nisbet with a great cross but his header was expertly turned over by Jamie Donnelly.

Vale responded and McGonigle found Anthony Higgins just inside the box with only Wilson to beat, but the keeper saved with his foot.

Vale kept up the pressure and McGonigle beat four men before finding McNab who brought out another excellent save from Wilson.

Menzies then almost gifted Anthony Higgins his second when his crossfield pass only found the Rossvale man in the middle but his hastily taken shot went just past.

However Rossvale finally got their deserved second goal in the 28th minute when a long clearance found McGonigle who brought it down before being taken out by a defender for a penalty which Sean Higgins expertly slotted past Wilson.

Glenafton tried to pick up their game and Nisbet’s long cross into the box picked out McCann but his header sneaked past the post.

Nisbet then found his way into the referee’s book just before half-time for simulation.

After the break Glenafton pushed to get back into the game and the alert Donnelly did well to turn away a Dale Moore shot.

But from the resultant corner the Vale defence were unable to clear their lines and Craig Pettigrew blasted the ball past Donnelly from just outside the box to reduce the deficit.

Glenafton tried all they knew to break down the Vale defence again but just couldn’t get through; the visitors were also a threat on the counter attack and Sean Higgins was unlucky when he tried his luck from 25 yards out, his effort going just wide with Wilson struggling to get to it.

The good fight back by Glenafton was wrecked with ten minutes to go when Nisbet was sent off for second yellow for a foul on McGonigle.

With time running out Glenafton threw everyone forward but the Vale defence was solid and held on for a win which lifted them three points clear of the relegation zone.