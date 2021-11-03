Ross McArthur to stand down from Dunfermline board after 'abhorrent personal abuse and attacks'

Dunfermline chairman Ross McArthur.

McArthur has been on the board since 2014 and chairman since 2016, overseeing several positive developments in the aftermath of administration.

However, he has found himself in the firing line from a section of the club's support amid a disastrous start to the current campaign which led to manager Peter Grant's sacking last weekend.

A statement on the Dunfermline website said: "Everyone on the DAFC Board is disappointed at Ross's decision, which he made a few weeks ago, but fully understands why he wishes to stand down following abhorrent personal abuse and attacks to which he was subjected.

"Following the period in administration, under Ross's guiding hand the club has, amongst other things: rebuilt its previously tarnished reputation within Scottish football; stabilised its finances; improved its accounting, compliance and management systems and controls; achieved promotion to the Championship; made significant improvements to East End Park and more recently navigated its way through the complicated Covid-19 protocols.

"It was Ross who saw the necessity, and drove the process, to attract additional investment into the club, without which the club's longer-term future could well have been uncertain.

"He has also, and at great personal expense in terms of time and effort, represented the Championship clubs on the SPFL Board.

"Even though Ross will continue for the remainder of the season, the board would like now to place on record our sincere and heartfelt thanks to Ross for all that he has done for the Club."