Ross County recruit top Academy prospect of Chelsea and Southampton, Kayne Ramsay, on loan

The Staggies boss was delighted with the 21-year-old boasting an impressive development background at both Chelsea and Southampton academies. He was given his senior debut by Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl in season 2018-19 against Manchester City aged 18 years and 81 days – a record for that campaign.

Since then the defender has captained the Saints’ under-23s side in EPL2 and is now facing a new challenge in the Highlands.

Manager Mackay said: “We are really excited to have Kayne joining Ross County. He has been a part of two of the top academies in England, Chelsea and Southampton, shown a willingness to develop with his loan moves, and will bring those experiences to the Highlands. We look forward to him taking on the challenge in the Scottish Premiership with us.”

The move is Ramsay’s third loan having spent the first half of the season at Crewe Alexandra, playing 19 times. He also spent half a season at Shrewsbury Town two years ago.

The Staggies had seen their own loan defender Harry Clarke recalled by Arsenal and promptly shipped back out to Hibs for the remainder of the season, but Mackay has also been active in this transfer window recruiting Declan Drysdale on a loan deal from Coventry City as the club battle at the bottom end of the cinch Premiership.

Coll Donaldson left the club to join Dunfermline on loan.