Ross County 'fully exonerated' as supporter cleared of racially abusing Dundee United midfielder Jeando Fuchs

Dundee United manager Tam Courts with Jeando Fuchs and Ross County's Dominic Samuel at full time (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

An investigation was launched after an accusation that the Cameroonian midfielder was subjected to a racial slur from a supporter in the away end during United's 1-0 win at Tannadice on Saturday, October 2.

United believed they had secured evidence which backed up Fuchs’ version of events and submitted their findings to the Scottish FA, the SPFL and Police Scotland.

The alleged incident, which took place in the aftermath of Ilmari Niskanen's winning goal, provoked Tangerines boss Tam Courts to hold up a ‘Show Racism the Red Card’ t-shirt in front of the visiting support at full-time.

However, in a statement, County CEO Steven Ferguson hit out at the way the club has been portrayed as he confirmed that no charges will be brought against the supporter after no evidence of wrongdoing was found.

Ferguson said: “An extensive investigation has been concluded by all parties around the events of our match at Tannadice on 2nd October 2021, where there was a suggestion of racist language being used by a Ross County supporter.

"We have received confirmation from the authorities that there was no evidence of racist language being used. We now feel that Ross County and our supporters have been fully exonerated, and we can draw conclusion on this matter.

“Given the nature of the allegation, it was centrally important that a comprehensive and thorough investigation was carried out by the relevant authorities, as Ross County FC sets very high standards in responsibly handling all concerns of hate crime. We would like to re-iterate that any form of hate crime, including racism, has no place in society and must never be accepted in Scottish football.

“A large amount of clear and precise evidence from a significant number of witnesses and sources within the Ross County support and from personnel outwith our club was reviewed by various parties including Police Scotland. A report was then submitted to the SPFL and Scottish FA for their consideration. It was made clear from this evidence that absolutely no racist language had been used. The individual who had chanted also came forward during the investigation. His statement was corroborated by sources outwith Ross County that were in attendance.

“I would like to repeat from my initial statement that our club, staff and supporters are extremely disappointed in how we have been portrayed since the match in certain quarters, which has had a negative impact on our public perception. In responding to these allegations, I personally would like to thank our Supporter Liaison Officer and our fans for the composed and responsible manner in which they have conducted themselves since the match and for the collective response and co-operation we have received. I would like to thank the other independent sources and personnel outside of Ross County who contributed to the thorough investigation which has been conducted.

“This has been a challenging time for everybody, we appreciate the need for clubs and officials to support their players. We also feel it is imperative that lessons are learned to ensure that agreed protocols of investigation are carried out going forward.

“We now consider this matter as closed.”