Ross County 1-0 Kilmarnock: Lee Erwin punishes his former club

At half-time ten days ago against Hibernian, a Ross County victory was beginning to look as likely as Nicola Sturgeon inviting Nigel Farage on a romantic break in Brussels.

But County’s critics were overlooking one thing. There is an enduring winning mentality and belief within the Championship winners’ squad that has now resurfaced with back-to-back victories for the second time this season.

Lee Erwin, a former Killie striker, only now back to full fitness after an ankle injury, floored the Rugby Park men in the final seconds.

For the winner, a Killie corner wasn’t dealt with convincingly but eventually headed away by Dario Del Fabro. Erwin made a powerful connection from 18 yards that cracked off the bar and bounced on the line before he followed in for the clinching touch from 12 yards.

“It was a big moment for Lee,” County co-manager Stuart Kettlewell said. “We know his quality and what he can bring to this league and it has just been a case of getting him up to match sharpness.

“It is massive for the club and great, obviously, to piece together two wins in this league because it is so difficult. We’ve been much-maligned on our defensive aspect, but I thought that was rock-solid today.”

It was enthralling stuff – breathless, full-throttle football – but that moment of inspiration eluded both sides in front of a rapt Dingwall crowd until the death.

After early injury to Michael Gardyne, Billy Mckay came on and top scorer Ross Stewart moved out wide right to accommodate the replacement striker. It was Stewart’s cross after 26 minutes that might have created the opener with Brian Graham closing in, only for Del Fabro to make a vital clearing touch.

Kilmarnock also looked to strike rapidly on the break and, two minutes later, Chris Burke’s ball forward had Eamonn Brophy wheeling away on the right and leaving home defender Liam Fontaine for dead. As Brophy strode into the box and went to shoot, Callum Morris slid in for a terrific saving block.

County reacted by creating a spate of chances from the half hour mark. First, Josh Mullin’s corner was headed down dangerously across goal only for the arriving Stewart to see the ball flicked beyond him by Power’s leg. A minute later, Stewart was cut down a yard outside the area, square on goal, but Mullin’s free kick was straight at the wall.

Chris Burke skimmed the crossbar with a 25-yard free-kick before play tore to the other end where Stewart was denied by keeper Laurentiu’s brave dive at his feet. Just before the hour, Brophy threatened to go clean through but was adjudged to have man-handled defender Morris.

There was an incredible close call for Killie after 74 minutes. Brophy managed to reclaim the ball in the County penalty area and his instant cross found the head of Connor Johnson, only for the defender’s header to rise just over.

County’s best chance came hot on the heels as Mullin’s through ball sent substitute Erwin away and he opted to flash in a first-time attempt that only just swerved wide from 20 yards.

Then, two minutes into stoppage time, came the hosts’ moment of joy. A corner wasn’t properly cleared and eventually headed to the edge of the box to Erwin.

His powerful strike hit the bar and bounced on the line, but the substitute reacted with a calm finish on the rebound.

Kilmarnock manager Angelo Alessio, pictured, said: “I’m disappointed because we lost the game, right at the end. The right result was a draw.”