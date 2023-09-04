Richard Jensen on his 'hectic' Aberdeen start and drawing HJS Helsinki in Europe

Richard Jensen has had a whirlwind spell since putting pen to paper to join Aberdeen from Polish side Gornik Zabrze at the end of August.

But the pace and intensity of life is showing little sign of slowing.

Having jetted off to Gothenburg to join up with his new teammates ahead of the first leg of their Europa League play-off, he has featured in the return leg, as well as two Premiership outings but he is still waiting to taste victory with his new side.

This week, the Finnish defender heads off on international duty and then returns to a busy schedule of domestic and European fixtures, including Conference League action against HJK Helsinki from his homeland.

Aberdeen's Richard Jensen has yet to taste victory since joining from Gornik Zabrze. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

“It is going to be a tough group,” said the 27-year-old. “There are definitely chances for us. I can’t wait to get the group started. I am looking forward to HJK, that will be interesting! But also Eintracht [Frankfurt] and PAOK, who are two very good teams. It is going to be a tough group but we can fight our way through.”

But they will have to address recent form, which sees the Pittodrie side sitting second bottom of the Premiership, with just two points from the first four games.

“It has been hectic. I signed a couple of weeks ago and flew straight to Gothenburg to be with the team. That was a good experience and it feels like I have been in the team far longer than I have.

“Unfortunately, those two goals we conceded [in Sunday’s defeat to Hibs] were too easy. We need to analyse them and how they happened. The international break allows us the time to do just that. We will use that to get better and to get better as a collective unit.”

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson is confident that his men can improve their league results and climb up the table, despite juggling that task with their European games. Jensen agrees that it won’t take long for the freshly-assembled squad to start showing its true calibre.