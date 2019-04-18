Revealed: When Celtic will start Champions League qualification.

Celtic will begin their quest to qualify for the Champions League group stages a little over a month after the Scottish Cup final - providing they wrap up the Ladbrokes Premiership title.

Just 46 days after meeting Heart of Midlothian at Hampden Park, the Parkhead side will be back in competitive action with the first leg of the first qualifying round of the competition.

Celtic will enter the qualifying stages on either 9 or 10 July having found out their opponents on 18 June.

Games will then come thick and fast with the second leg played the following week.

If they are to reach the playoff round it will mean Celtic will have played a midweek game in eight consecutive weeks.

The club have already announced their pre-season camp in Austria and Switzerland at the end of June and start of July where they will play three friendly matches.

The club encountered difficulties in qualifying last year. They swept aside Armenian's Alashkert before defeating Norwegian champions Rosenborg.

However, their progress was ended by AEK Athens in the third qualifying round.

Much was made of the club's struggles in the transfer window, namely a centre-back.

It may act as a lesson ahead of this summer, yet a permanent manager is still to be appointed.

Celtic could win their eighth consecutive win this weekend if Rangers drop points against Hearts at Tynecastle on Saturday and they defeat Hibs at Easter Road on Sunday.

Key dates:

First/second qualifying round draw: 18 June

First round first leg: 9-10 July

First round second leg: 16-17 July

Third qualifying round draw: 22 July

Second round first leg: 23-24 July

Second round second leg: 30-31 July

Play-off round draw: 5 August 2019

Third round first leg: 6-7 August

Third round second leg: 13 August

Playoff first leg: 20-21 August

Playoff second leg: 27-28 August

Group Stage draw: 29 August

Matchday 1: 17-19 September