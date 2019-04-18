Revealed: The four Scottish teams 'better than Pep Guardiola's Manchester City'

Manchester City's exit from the UEFA Champions League last night at the quarter-final stage marks another season that Pep Guardiola has failed to take his team to the last four of European football's premier competition.

It could all have been so different, had Fernando Llorente's controversial goal been chalked off, or if VAR hadn't ruled out Raheem Sterling's injury-time goal that would have taken City through.

While City are still on course for a domestic treble, their failure to reach the penultimate stage of the Champions League under the Catalan's leadership has come under scrutiny - especially as four Scottish teams can claim to have bettered Guardiola's star-studded squad's European achievements.

Ladbrokes Premiership leaders Celtic won the Champions League in its previous guise as the European Cup; the Hoops defeating Inter Milan 2-1 in Lisbon in 1967.

Capital club Hibs reached the semi-final stage in 1955/56 during their first European foray, losing out to French side Reims who were beaten in the final by an Alfredo Di Stefano-inspired Real Madrid.

Current Ladbrokes Championship side Dundee United reached the semi-finals of the 1983/84 European Cup, where they were controversially eliminated by Roma amid claims that the referee had been bribed to ensure the Italians reached the final, staged at their own ground.

Tayside rivals Dundee were also undone by an Italian side at the semi-final stage, losing 5-2 on aggregate to AC Milan in the 1962/63 European Cup after seeing off Cologne, Sporting CP and Anderlecht in the preceding rounds.

City reached the last four in 2015/16, losing out to Real Madrid 1-0 on aggregate, and won the European Cup Winners' Cup in 1970 as well as making the final of the same competition the following year.