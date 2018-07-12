Revealed: Photos taken by Yuri Cortez after Croatia players buried him in celebration

The photographer buried under the bodies of several jubilant Croatia players following Mario Mandzukic’s winning strike in the World Cup semi final with England last night has described the incident as a “crazy moment”.

Agence France-Presse’s Yuri Cortez was positioned near one of the corner flags in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, and revealed he was changing his camera lens when Mandzukic wheeled away to celebrate scoring the winner.

As the Croats wildly celebrated the extra time strike, a number of players fell into the area where the photographers were stationed. Cortez found himself right at the bottom of the pile - but kept taking pictures.

He said later: “I was changing my lens as the players ran towards me. They just kept coming towards me and they fell on me. It was a crazy moment, they were delighted. Then they suddenly realised that I was underneath them. They asked me if I was okay. One player picked up my lens and another player [Domagoj Vida] gave me a kiss.”

Below are Yuri’s pictures from the melee.