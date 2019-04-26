Revealed: How much SPFL prize money your club will earn this season

The prize money dished out for the final standings in the 2018/19 Scottish Professional Football League season has been revealed, with the Ladbrokes Premiership leaders Celtic on course to pocket £3,350,000 if they secure an eighth consecutive title.

A prize pot of £25 million will be shared out between all 42 teams, with the Premiership winners enjoying an increase of £200,000 on last term’s prize money.

The four SPFL trophies are seen at Hampden. Picture: SNS Group

The top-flight runners-up will earn £2.4 million - £120,000 more than Aberdeen received last year - while the third-placed side will bank just over £2 million.

The team that finishes fourth will secure £1.8 million while finishing fifth will result in just under £1.7 million. The final top-six team will earn a little over £1.5 million.

The prize money is awarded on top of parachute payments, League Cup prize and TV money and Challenge Cup prize and travel money among other earnings.

The League and Challenge Cup totals (£2,110,000 and £428,990 respectively) are the highest in history, while parachute payments will also be at record levels.

The winners of the Championship will earn £562,500, while League One champions Arbroath benefited to the tune of £125,000. The League Two winners - likely to be Peterhead - will receive £67,500.

The team that finishes bottom of the Scottish leagues will be paid £45,000.

SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster said: “This season’s fee payments demonstrate the continued growth of the game in Scotland and reflect the huge strides that have been made by the SPFL and its member clubs.”

The money, however, pales in comparison with the sums dished out to English Premier League teams.

Manchester United - who finished second last year - netted £149.8 million from combined TV income, prize money and equal share, while title-winners Manchester City took home £149.4 million.

Relegated trio Stoke City, Swansea City and West Bromwich Albion secured £98.9 million, £98.5 million and £94.7 million respectively.

Premiership

1st - £3,350,000

2nd - £2,400,000

3rd - £2,062,500

4th - £1,812,500

5th - £1,687,500

6th - £1,562,500

7th - £1,437,500

8th - £1,375,000

9th - £1,312,500

10th - £1,250,000

11th - £1,187,500

12th - £1,125,000

Championship

1st - £562,500

2nd - £475,000

3rd - £400,000

4th - £325,000

5th - £250,000

6th - £225,000

7th - £212,500

8th - £200,000

9th - £187,500

10th - £175,000

League 1

1st - £125,000

2nd - £107,500

3rd - £87,500

4th - £85,000

5th - £82,500

6th - £80,000

7th - £77,500

8th - £75,000

9th - £72,500

10th - £70,000

League 2

1st - £67,500

2nd - £65,000

3rd - £62,500

4th - £60,000

5th - £57,500

6th - £55,000

7th - £52,500

8th - £50,000

9th - £47,500

10th - £45,000