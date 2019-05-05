Reports claim Aberdeen looking to bring former striker back to club

Aberdeen are considering a move for former striker Josh Magennis, according to The Sun.

Josh Magennis, right, left Aberdeen in 2014. Picture: Robert Perry

Journalist Alan Nixon tweeted that Derek McInnes was looking into the possibility of bringing Magennis back to Pittodrie.

The 28-year-old is currently at Bolton Wanderers. The English Championship side have been plunged into financial crisis with players not being paid and their match against Brentford being cancelled due to a first-team strike.

There is a real threat of Bolton going into administration, which could see Magennis released from his contract a year early.

The Northern Irish international left Pittodrie after a four-year spell in 2014. Something of a utility man, he became a respected striker during a two-season stint with Kilmarnock.

He continued that good form south of the border with a two-year move to Charlton Athletic, but has struggled for goals since joining Bolton prior to the beginning of this campaign.