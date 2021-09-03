Record supporter numbers for Motherwell and new seating section announced

There is much to celebrate in Motherwell at the moment. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Graham Alexander’s side will play in front of at least 5226 regular seat holders this term – and the club anticipate more before they next face Aberdeen at Fir Park on September 11.

Initiatives such as the club’s Well In scheme where supporters could contribute or donate towards a season-book for low income or unemployed fans and families has added to the numbers as well as attracting wider praise for the benefit brought to the Lanarkshire community. It is expected to top 1000 free tickets by the visit of Stephen Glass’ Dons’ side which includes former ‘Well captain Declan Gallagher, next Saturday.

Motherwell also followed through on a pledge to guarantee free season ticket seats for last year’s supporters who were unable to attend games under coronavirus restrictions.

A total of 4,784 supporters purchased season tickets for the 2021/22 campaign, passing the previous 4488 record by almost 300, so far. Of that figure, 3,732 fans carried their tickets over from 2020/21, with 1,052 new purchases.

Plans have also been announced for new sections within Fir Park where social distancing will be enforced at 1.5m distance. Under current guidelines the rule is not mandatory within the ground but Motherwell have acted upon fan feedback, implementing areas of spread out spectators areas within sections of the Phil O’Donnell stand to ensure fans feel safe attending games in the current climate.

Graham Alexander’s team currently sit in fifth place on the cinch Premiership league table with seven points from the opening four games of the campaign.