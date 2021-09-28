The Premier League season may be little over a month old, but Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers are already looking to steal an advantage by transferring in some of the league’s top point scorers.

However, with only one free transfer allowed per week, those looking to build up a lead – or give their team a shot in the arm after their poor start – may find revamping their team a little slow and arduous.

Thankfully, the FPL offer a range of ways in which you can give your fantasy squad an early season makeover.

The FPL rules offer four options, specifically the wildcard, free hit, bench boost and triple captain - all which offer avenues to boost your score in any given gameweek, though when to use each options could be a defining moment in your quest for fantasy league glory.

What is the FPL wildcard and when can I use it?

The wildcard option is very popular with FPL manager as it allows you to make unlimited free transfers, which essentially allow you to rip up your under-performing squad and start again.

The wildcard is available twice a season – once in the first half of the campaign and then again in the second half of the season.

While there's no need to rush to use it unless necessary, it is worth noting your first wildcard must be used by December 28, the second wildcard will be available when the first expires and is available until the end of the season.

What is the FPL free hit and when can I use it?

The free hit option is almost identical to the wildcard – with one very big difference.

If you’re not sure you want to make wholesale changes to your squad permanently, but your squad needs a serious boost to climb the league table, then free hit may be your best option.

By using the option, you will be able to make unlimited free transfers, although the changes will only last for one week before reverting to your original squad, as opposed to a permanent change you get with the wildcard.

Is Raphina injured? And how many games is he likely to miss?

The Brazilian was a doubtful for the weekend clash against West Ham after a knock he picked up a fortnight ago forced him out of a Caraboa Cup tie against Fulham, however, he did manage to return to the team against the Hammers, and scored a superb first-half goal.

The 24-year-old was taken off later in the game though, as the hip injury picked reared its head again and forced him off the field.

"He let us know that it was becoming difficult to stay on the pitch” said manager Marcelo Bielsa, though he has not confirmed if he will be fit enough to feature this weekend, so it could be a risk to leave him in your side.

Who are the FPL top point scorers so far?

Wanting to use your free hit or wildcard? Need some inspiration for who to include? Then take a look at which Premier League stars have tallied the most points so far.

Mo Salah – Midfield, Liverpool (57 points)

Overlooked by some managers due to being the joint most expensive player in the game, the Egyptian strikers continues to show he’s most definitely worth shelling out on.

He’s just surpassed 100 Premier League goals and, considering he’s bizarrely listed as a midfielder in the FPL, he really should be added into your squad if you want guaranteed points.

Michael Antonio – Forward, West Ham United (47 points)

The Jamaican striker has had a phenomenal start to the season, scoring a goal per game and becoming the Hammers all-time top scorer in the process.

Costing just £7.9 million, the 31-year-old is well worth adding to your squad. He’s the second top point scorer, despite having missed games through suspension. The Jamaican just an’t stop scoring, so get him into your team.

Joao Cancelo – Defence, Manchester City (44 points)

The Cityzens full back goes from strength to strength under the guidance of Pep Guardiola, so perhaps it’s not a surprise to see him so high up in the point scoring charts.

He assisted Gabriel Jesus goal in the massive 1-0 win over Chelsea at the weekend and, despite being listed as a defender, he offers plenty goal threat due to his constant running up and down the wing.

Saïd Benrahma – Midfielder, West Ham United (42 points)

Another reason for the Hammers superb start is the form of Algerian star Benrahma. He seems to be at the forefront of all that is good about David Moyes’ side.

Signed from Brentford last summer, the 25-year-old took a while to get going, but he is repaying his reported £25 million fee back with interest on current form. His side face Brentford at home this weekend, so there’s reason to believe he’ll add to his impressive points tally this weekend,

Jamie Vardy – Forward (40 points)

What can you say about the Foxes forward that hasn’t been said already? Consistently at scoring goals on a weekly basis, the 34-year-old shows no signs of slowing down and some would argue he is already a Premier League legend – and we wouldn’t argue.