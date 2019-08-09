'You created a wonderful atmosphere' - Rangers fans lavished with praise by Danish place

Rangers fans have been lavished with praise by Danish police.

Rangers fans were in fine voice in Denmark.

More than 700 supporters of the Ibrox side took in their team's 4-2 win over FC Midtjylland at the MCH Arena.

Alfredo Morelos gave Steven Gerrard's men a half-time lead before Joe Aribo and Nikola Katic put the side three up. The Danes hit back and brought it back to 3-2 but Scott Arfield added what could prove to be a crucial fourth for Rangers.

It was reported on Wednesday that Midtjylland had increased security for the match following incidents at Rugby Park on Sunday for the Govan side's opening league fixture.

However, as expected by the Danish side's security manager, Lars Pedersen, who said the club's impression was that Rangers fans "are ordinary people who just want to enjoy themselves and enjoy a good football match", there were no incidents to speak of.

And that was backed up by local police who tweeted praise for Rangers and their fans.

MV-Jyllands Politi posted: "Congratulations to Rangers FC. What a match! Together with FC Midtjylland fans you created a wonderful athmosphere at the stadium. We hope you enjoyed your stay in Herning. We wish you a safe jouney back to Scotland."

A Rangers fan replied: "When ticketing systems & turnstiles are properly governed,when the local police and stewards welcome you, when the local pubs and restaurants entertain you, we do love to mix with others and enjoy the atmosphere and occasion. Thanks for having us and showing others how it’s done."

Another said: "It's amazing how far a bit of mutual respect will go ... it will never catch on in Scotland!"