‘Words fail me’ - Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes slams Rangers ace over penalty

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes told Sky Sports that Rangers defender Nikola Katic should “hang his head in shame” over his theatrical fall following his tussle with Dons defender Andrew Considine.

And in his post-match press conference, he added: “With the second penalty - words fail me how that can be given.

Derek McInnes was disappointed that the referee was "kidded" into awarding a penalty. Picture: SNS group

“It’s a terrible decision which had a huge impact on the end result. Rangers were good in spells and they are a good side who are playing with confidence.

“But there’s no doubt the second goal effectively killed the game as it put us down to 10 men [following Considine’s dismissal for two yellow cards].

“The reaction from the Rangers player was bad enough but for the referee to be kidded by that and give the penalty is really disappointing.

“From then on they would have been as well putting the lights out as the game was over.

Nikola Katic goes down in the box, winning a penalty for Rangers. Picture: PA

“It’s mad that we can’t appeal it and Andy will miss another game against Celtic next week because of it.”