Wolves, Feyenoord, Espanyol, Gent - who could Aberdeen and Rangers face in the Europa League play-off round?

After their respective aggregate victories over Chikhura Sachkhere and Progres Niederkorn respectively, Aberdeen and Rangers are now four matches away from the Europa League group stages.

To get there, they'll have to navigate the third qualifying round to reach the play-off round, where they will both be unseeded.

Rangers will have to eliminate Midtjylland of Denmark in their 3QR match and if they do, they'll face one of the following...

Pyunik of Armenia defeated Skhupi of Macedonia and Czech outfit Jablonec on their way to the 3QR while opponents Wolves saw off Crusaders of Northern Ireland.

Polish side Legia Warsaw eliminated Europa of Gibraltar and KuPS of Finland en route to the 3QR. Their opponents, Atromitos of Greece, have played fewer than ten games in Europe in their history. They knocked out Dunajska Streda in the 2QR 5-3 on aggregate to set up the tie with Legia.

FCSB beat near-neighbours Milsami Orhei of Moldova in the 1QR, and defeated Alashkert of Armenia in the second qualifying round. They face Czech team Mlada Boleslav, who edged out Kazakhstan's Ordabasy in the 2QR.

Haugesund of Norway defeated Cliftonville in the first qualifying round and eliminated Sturm Graz of Austria in the second qualifying round. Dutch giants PSV Eindhoven are entering the competition at the 3QR stage.

Aberdeen, should they get past old foes Rijeka of Croatia, could come up against...

Czech outfit Sparta Prague, who meet Turkish side Trabzonspor in the 3QR. The Super Lig side are back in Europa League action for the first time since the 2015/16 season.

Dutch masters Feyenoord enter in the third qualifying round and face Dinamo Tbilisi. The Georgians swept aside Engordany of Andorra in the first round before a 5-0 aggregate win over Gabala of Azerbaijan.

Cypriot side AEK Larnaca beat Petrocub Hîncești in the first qualifying round before trouncing Bulgaria's Levski Sofia 7-0 to set up a tie with Belgian side Gent. The Buffaloes recorded a bonkers 7-5 aggregate win over Viitorul Constanta in the second qualifying round.

Switzerland's Luzern eliminated Faroe Islands hopefuls KI Klaksvik in the 2QR while La Liga side Espanyol crushed Icelandic side Stjarnan 7-1 on aggregate.

When is the Europa League play-off draw?

The draw for the play-off ties takes place on Monday August 5 in Nyon, Switzerland.