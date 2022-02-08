Willie Collum: Rangers boss has say on referee's display against Hearts - 'we have to respect that'

Jack will miss Wednesday’s Premiership fixture against Hibs with the ankle knock he suffered in a challenge from Hearts’ midfielder Beni Baningime during Rangers’ 5-0 win over the Gorgie club.

Collum did not even deem the incident to be a foul and further angered the Rangers players when he booked Calvin Bassey and Leon Balogun for challenges on Cammy Devlin and Liam Boyce respectively. Rangers captain James Tavernier could be seen continuing to remonstrate with the official at full-time.

While van Bronckhorst can appreciate the frustration felt by his players, he also feels a degree of understanding has to be extended to the circumstances in which Collum made the contentious calls.

Referee Willie Collum did not penalise the challenge by Hearts midfielder Beni Baningime on Ryan Jack which saw the Rangers player sustain an ankle injury at Ibrox on Sunday. (Photo by Sammy Turner / SNS Group)

"The ref is taking the decisions with the knowledge and the view he has on the pitch and we have to respect that,” said van Bronckhorst.

"It is quite easy to watch the tackles afterwards and say there are no fouls but the ref doesn’t have a replay or VAR, so they are difficult moments for him as well. You just need to go on and make sure the only thing you are doing is preparing for the next match.

"I saw during the match that tackle (on Ryan Jack) took place, I immediately saw he had problems with his ankle or lower foot. It was a challenge, the referee didn’t see it as (a foul) so the game went on. It was definitely a foul and definitely that moment which made his injury. He had a lot of adrenaline to play on longer because his character is like that.

"Both Leon and Calvin felt they got the ball first and, like, normally. You know, a yellow card is a yellow card and if you keep accumulating yellow cards, you will get a suspension so I can understand the thinking of my players. (But) overall you have to be happy with the 5-0 and move on.”

