Why Rickie Lamie should not have been sent off against Rangers for the aerial clash with Joe Aribo

In the latest edition of Ref Review Joel Sked talks to former fully qualified referee Craig Anderson about Rickie Lamie's challenge on Joe Aribo which saw the Rangers midfielder receive 20 stitches.

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard was left angered by the aerial challenge of Livingston's Ricki Lamie on midfielder Joe Aribo in the 19th minute of the 1-0 win at the Tony Macaroni Arena to send the Govan side into the Betfred Cup semi final.

Not only did it leave the Ibrox star blooded but he required 20 stitches to a head wound and was replaced by Steven Davis.

Lamie wasn't booked for the challenge.

After the game, Gerrard told the press he felt the incident warranted a red card for the Livingston defender.

"A boy has just gone off with 20 stitches in his head," he said.

"Now, I have watched Lamie long enough to know he is not that type of player. I’m not accusing him of anything out of order. But that is serious foul play because he has led with the elbow and Joe has been caught. Joe had a real nasty gash that went right through.

"I don't think Lamie has meant to do him. I don't think he's that type. But in my opinion, it was serious foul play."

The Rangers boss reiterated his point on Thursday morning.

In a press conference ahead of the Aberdeen game, he said: "I don't think the player has gone in to intentionally hurt him but that in my book is serious dangerous play and in any other league it is a red card."

However, Gerrard's assistant Gary McAllister had a different view when he spoke to BT Sport after the win.

He said: "I think Lamie makes a genuine effort to go and head the ball, there's just that natural elevation with his arms. He's got his elbows up but I don't think there is a movement with his elbow to Joe Aribo. So good decision by the ref."

Speaking to Anderson, he lands on the side of McAllister, although states it definitely warrants "a yellow card at least".

"First thing I noticed is that he goes for two headers in a row," he told The Scotsman. "Players are always a bit more careless when they've just come out of one challenge and straight into another.

"On the first few views it's not actually clear where he catches him - it looked like head or body to head - and I think that's what the ref thought. Eventually you can see that it's his right elbow that catches him.

"I don't think it was deliberate - eyes were on the ball and as I said earlier he's still a bit clumsy coming out of another challenge. It's definitely reckless though, so I'd say it's a yellow card at least.

"I'm not sure it's violent or dangerous enough for a red."

• Craig Anderson is a former fully qualified referee. He is also the man behind SPL Stats on Twitter.