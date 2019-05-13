Why Rangers' Jon Flanagan should have seen red for elbow on Scott Brown - but no penalty for Celtic

Rangers deservedly defeated Celtic 2-0 in the final Old Firm game of the season.

Few fans of the Parkhead side can argue about the result but there was one contentious moment five minutes into the second half at Ibrox when Jon Flanagan clashed with Scott Brown.

Jon Flanagan escaped a red card for an elbow on Celtic captain Scott Brown. Picture: SNS

The duo were tussling in the Rangers box at a corner when the former Liverpool defender thrust his elbow into the face of the Celtic captain.

Referee Kevin Clancy saw the incident clearly enough to issue a yellow card to Flanagan.

However, the challenge could be considered violent conduct which is a red card offence.

'Law 12 - Fouls and Misconduct' of the IFAB Laws of the Game state that "a player who, when not challenging for the ball, deliberately strikes an opponent or any other person on the head or face with the hand or arm, is guilty of violent conduct unless the force used was negligible."

Clancy was correct not to award the penalty kick. He would only have been able to do so if the ball was in play.

If the official did send Flanagan off, play would have restarted with the corner.