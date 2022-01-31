Why Joe Aribo is worth £20million as Rangers star tipped for Premier League future

Returning after being on international duty, the Nigerian played a key role in the opening goal, making a dart from deep to set up debutant Amad Diallo to score.

It was his fourth assist of the season in the league with the player also netting six times.

The 25-year-old’s form has prompted transfer links to Premier League clubs, something which doesn’t surprise former team-mate Greg Stewart

Joe Aribo has been Rangers' best player this campaign. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

who believes the midfielder is only going to get “better and better”.

“Joe has the ability to score goals, create chances and dominate a midfield,” Stewart told the Daily Record. “He can play in a variety of positions - I even remember him playing at left-back against Braga and scoring a goal.

“He has so much versatility that you could ask him to play anywhere on the park and he’d just get on with it.

“His ability with the ball is frightening.

“If he’s in the box, no-one can touch him. He’ll either go past you or you’ll foul him. His feet are just that good.

“Is he Premier League class? I think so.”

Stewart, who is now playing in the Indian Premier League, reckons it will be “difficult” for the player not to be tempted by a return to England. But for a team to sign him, they will have to pay a substantial fee for Aribo who is contracted to Rangers until 2023..

“I can’t see them selling him for any less than £15million. Maybe £20m.

“He’s a Nigerian international, a league winner who has played regularly in Europe these last three years.

“You see what players go for down south and for me it would be a no brainer for Rangers if an English Premier League club comes offering silly money.

“I’d love to see him stay at Ibrox but I understand this is how football works. If you’re doing well, teams will take an interest.”

Meanwhile, Rangers have been linked with a surprise move for Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey.

The Welsh star is out of favour at the Italian giants and has interest from the Premier League.