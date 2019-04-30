Who is Rangers target Mirko Maric? - 'Greatest talent' | Goalscoring record | Style | Value

Rangers have been linked with a move for Croatian striker Mirko Maric. Joel Sked profiles the 23-year-old.

Basic information

Mirko Maric is a target for Rangers. Picture: SNS

Maric is a 6ft1 left-footed striker currently plying his trade with Nk Osijek in the Croatian 1.HNL where he leads the scoring charts with 15 goals.

Born in Bosnia and Herzegovina, he has Croatian citizenship and turns 24 in May.

Career to date

The player began his career at Bosnian side Siroki Brijeg where, as an 18-year-old, he had a productive 2013/2014 season which prompted Croatian giants Dinamo Zagreb to sign him.

Not only did Zagreb sign him but they awarded him with a seven-year deal.

Zoran Mamić, the club's sporting director, said: "Mirko is certainly the greatest talent of the neighbouring Premier League and we are happy to have agreed his arrival at Dinamo.

"It is a young player in which we have recognised the potential and quality, and we hope that in the years ahead we will be strengthening for our club." - said coach and sports director

Zagreb then sent him on loan to NK Lokomotiva. The two clubs enjoy a close relationship with Maric spending two and a half seasons at the LOK.

During the third campaign at Lokomotiva, Maric was signed by Hungarian side Videoton. He made just 20 appearances before returning to Croatia, signing for Osijek in September 2017.

Goalscoring record

Maric's career so far has not been awash with goals but it has been a respectable return, hitting double figures in five of his seven seasons playing first-team football.

This season, however, has been his most prolific with 17 goals in all competitions.

His 15 league goals have helped fire Osijek into third place in the Croatian league. They have been worth 11 points to the team.

Style

If Rangers were to sign Maric they would be getting a very interesting striker.

Going by his goal this season he has that striker's knack of being in the right place at the right time with eight strikes coming in the six-yard box.

Yet, he has produced other moments of magic. From the desire to get onto a cross to net against Rudes to a wonderful solo goal versus the same opposition. There was a thunderous free-kick in a win over Inter Zapresic and a pressure penalty to secure victory against Dinamo Zagreb at the weekend.

It suggests a very selfish, predatory striker. But that couldn't be further from the truth. He falls into the category of cultured footballer with that delicate left foot.

He is adept at dropping off the front line or drifting wide to collect the ball then use his vision and technique to set up team-mates, whether it is a cute revere ball or a clipped pass into their path.

Despite competing regularly in the air he has only netted one header, while he lacks that acceleration to take him away from opponents.

Stats (from WyScout)

Goals - 15

Assists - 4

Shots - 60 (sixth in the league)

% on target - 55 (second in the league)

Touches in the box - 121 (second in the league)

Fouls suffered - 62 (fifth in the league)

Aerial duels - 294 (second in the league)

Success % - 32.99 (outside the top 30)

Through passes - 39 (fourth in the league)

Key passes (which lead to shot) - 18 (first in the league)

Previous with Rangers

Reports suggest that Rangers have been scouting the player since the club met Osijek in the Europa League qualifiers in the summer. Maric started both games, a 1-0 defeat and 1-1 draw.

The player is friends with Nikola Katic on social media with both players having been born in Bosnia but play for Croatia.

International honours

Maric has two caps for the Croatian national team, both coming in the China Cup against Chile and China.

He started his international career with the country of his birth, playing for the U17, U18 and U19 sides before switching to Croatia at U21 level after a conversation with his family.

Value

The player is valued at €1.5million but Rangers will be expected to pay £3million according to reports.